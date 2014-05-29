Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall Shows Are Going To Be Amazing

It’s been ten years since Dave Chappelle’s Block Party took place in Brooklyn, and now Chappelle is returning to New York City for his first announced engagement since. Things escalated quickly. Per Radio City Music Hall:

After selling out five consecutive comedy shows within minutes of announcement, Dave Chappelle and Live Nation have added three additional shows to feature Chappelle along with several music guests playing with a full orchestra, June 24th through 26th, at Radio City Music Hall.

For these shows, Chappelle will combine his greatest love, stand-up comedy with his second love, music. The connection between improvisation and timing will be on full display as Chappelle co-headlines with a special musical guest each night, including The Roots, Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monáe, DJ Premier and more to be announced. A full orchestra will enhance the concert experience.

So basically, fans public gobbled up tickets to his five night consecutive stand-up show so quickly Dave decided to reward them by getting together a bunch of his musical friends for a festival-style show for three extra nights. Here’s the breakdown of those shows:

Tuesday June 24th: Dave Chappelle and The Roots
Wednesday June 25th: Dave Chappelle, Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, and Janelle Monáe
Thursday June 26th: Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu

Just to be upfront and transparent I will resent the hell out of anyone lucky enough to attend. Even though there is one extremely notable omission from his talented friends (NSFW audio):

Radio City via Pitchfork

