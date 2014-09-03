‘Death Of Wolverine’ And Other Comics Of Note, September 3rd

The Death Of Wolverine #1
Wolverine doesn’t have a healing factor, and he’s pretty much completely screwed. His bones are radioactive, his body is full of vicious superbugs, and it’s essentially just a matter of time before he’s a greasy stain. But this is Wolverine, and as Charles Soule and Steve McNiven are happy to point out, this is not a man who goes down without a fight.
Is it a gimmick? Sure. But truthfully, Soule and McNiven get so much out of Wolvie it’s hard not to like this book. If you’re even a casual Wolverine fan, this is worth picking up.
The Names #1
Sadly, Peter Milligan’s effort for Vertigo this go-round is a fairly generic thriller. Leandro Fernandez delivers some disturbingly distorted faces that gives this a little edge, but, overall, it’s not particularly compelling or unique.
The Future’s End One-Shots
DC has a lot of Future’s End one-shots coming out this month, and I’ve got five of them to cover. Honestly, of the five I was sent, Grayson: Future’s End stands out for its unusual backwards structure, implemented by Tom King. Green Lantern: Future’s End works better as a story of fathers and sons and what loss really means in a world where death is mutable at best than as the superhero brawl it wants to be. Batman: Detective Comics: Future’s End is a nasty bit of business more interesting as a one-off story than as any sort of tie-in. And Green Arrow and Earth 2 just fill in story blanks, even if the former features Andrea Sorrentino’s superb art. In short, buy the first three if you’re looking for good comics, and buy the other two if you’re looking to fill in story beats.
God Hates Astronauts #1
There’s a thin line between snarky and obnoxious, surreal and gibberish, entertaining and dull, and this book manages to fall on the wrong side of all three. It’s got its funny moments, but it feels nothing so much like somebody knocked off Axe Cop and made it about astronauts. Sadly, not a book I can recommended.
Grendel Vs. The Shadow #1
Yep, it’s Matt Wagner’s gangster vs. the pulp hero, and honestly, it’s… pretty cheesy. It feels less like a modern comic and more like a book from the ’80s, for both better and worse. Wagner’s art is clean and precise as always, albeit his writing is pretty florid, but really this is more for fans of either character than general readers.
Concrete Park #1
Tony Puryear and Erika Alexander deliver a book best described as the California Lovin’ video, but with more pin-up art. Honestly, the book relies a little too heavily on readers going through the previous arc, and the story just has a few too many moving parts to really gel. Mostly it’s about Puryear’s pin-ups, which, if that’s your thing, you’ll probably like this book. But it’s hard to find anything compelling beyond that.
Cloaks #1
Despite the magic gimmick, this is a pretty straightforward “thief works for the government” type story, and Caleb Monroe doesn’t do much with it. Similarly, Mariano Navarro’s art is solid, but nothing unique. A decent book, but not a world beater.
The Death-Defying Doctor Mirage #1
Jan Van Meter and Roberto De La Torre deliver an interesting, complex story of an occultist dealing with shady characters and, well, the afterlife. It’s not a speedy book, but it’s rich in character and Doctor Mirage is a fully drawn, fascinating protagonist. Definitely worth a read if you like your comics with strong characters.
Ex-Con #1
Part of Dynamite’s “Creators Unleashed” initiative, Duane Swiercyznski delivers… well, pretty much what you’d expect from the title and the name. Keith Burns could stand to imitate Howard Chaykin a little less on the art, but overall, this is a good book for noir fans and those looking for a little grit in their sub pile.
You forgot to include the Aquaman FE one shot.
I wasn’t sent it for review, alas!
I have so far completely ignored all of the Future’s End stuff, do these one shots only tie into the weekly book or do they also involve the current continuity?
They tie into that book and not the main title.
Most of them are “five years later” type stuff.
I have heard some do tie in to the regular, respective series and some are tie-ins to Futures End only. And Earth 2 ties into FE and all the stuff about to go down in World’s End
I really loved the Death of Wolverine one, but like all of Marvel right now the continuity seems fucked. Because of the reveal of the… uhhh… person in the end…. and the place he/she is in… which should be run by…. uhhh… that other person. I don’t know how to explain this without spoiling it.
Basically anything you do with Wolverine the continuity’s a mess, because he’s every damn where.
I know that Marvel is always fucking with their continuity (see Original Sin vs. Captain America time line) and is even heading toward some more time shake up shenanigans (SIXIS) but can’t they fucking sit down at a chalk board like Beast and map out which series are taking place when and let us know?
I don’t have a LCS, well, my closest thing to one is 35 miles away. Which is bullshit. So, I have to wait for my online pulls to be delivered to me. I use TFaW, and If you guys have any comments about that online store and recommend someplace else that is better, I’m all ears… With that being said, I have to wait on getting my hands on some of my new favorites that I have pulled. in no particular order..
Black Science #8 (really digging this)
Bodies #2
Batman Eternal
Action Comics
Heres the rest of my pulls, and what are my favorite current books.
▪️Detective Comics
▪️Batman
▪️Constantine
▪️Dead Boy Detectives
▪️Fables
▪️Harley Quinn
▪️Justice League
▪️Miracleman
▪️Saga
▪️Sheltered
▪️Walking Dead
▪️Multiversity
▪️Outcast
▪️Deadpool
▪️Fairest
▪️Guardians of the Galaxy
▪️Teen Titans
Welcome to the conversation, and glad to have you! TFaW honestly gets the best reviews I’ve heard for online shops.
I’ve used TFaW for collecting of variants, and they have been the best that I’ve dealt with. Midtown Comics is sometimes cheaper but I’ve had hit or miss on packaging.
I only bought nail biter #5 & Superior Foes of Spider-man. Also, Ms Marvel #7 which came out two weeks ago.
Yeah, Nailbiter I don’t get review copies of, and this was the week I decided to drop it, honestly. Ms. Marvel, though, I will probably read until it implodes. Which the way Marvel goes with the books I like will be either #15 or #30.
I’ve gotta pick up Ms. Marvel 7. I dropped it, but I think I’m going to bring it back.
Green Lantern
Deadpool vs X Force
Hawkeye vs Deadpool
Death of Wolverine (deadpool variant)
Deadpool Minibus HC.
Original Sin #8
I’m not sure if you can tell, but I rather enjoy old “Wade Wilson” aka “Jack” aka Merc with a Mouth!
I order online through the Forbidden Planet chain and while they have a shop in my city, I rarely have the time to get there so online ordering with a week to ten day delay from being released to me getting hold of them is a small sacrifice (particularly as they helpfully lower the online cost).
I’m waiting for the trade on Hawkeye vs. Deadpool, I tend to enjoy those series in one shot.
@illocon ( or any one for that matter )How was the origianl sin tie-in issues for Deadool, were they any good ? I bought the first tie-in issue( #29) but dropped it after that. I wasn’t goin to pay #3.99 for artwork I didn’t like. But the story is good/great, then I’ll get those OS tie-in issues.
@B-MO As I haven’t actually read more than #1 of OS I’m not sure how much the DP run has tied into it!
I was waiting for OS/OSins/.1.2.3 variants etc to end (the stack of whats been released so far is staring at me as I type) before I read it in one hit but I have still been reading DP once I get them and they read to me as stories that run smoothly with the existing DP run.
So, yeah, can’t really help you!
I dunno, it just didn’t work for me. It felt a little too unfocused. Glad you found it funny, though!
God Is Dead #19
Crossed Badlands #60
Uber #17
Southern Bastards #4
Death Of Wolverine #1 (Of 4)
Moon Knight #7 (MAYBE if my LCS has extra copies, just to see what he’s doing with it)
Original Sin #8
I have to say, unfortunately God Is Dead went downhill fast. I know there aren’t a huge amount of Avatar Press fans here like me, but I had high hopes for that book. oh well.
Hickman’s original 6 issues were excellent, but it quickly died in Mike Costa’s hands.
I’ve been meaning to read the first trade, but the pile, it is tall and heavy. :-)
I like avatar, but after issue 6 of God is Dead I just stopped.
I loved those first issues, but it just turned on me fiercely.
@Dan – definitely jump on that first God Is Dead trade. Hickman’s stuff is just too good.
@Muffed Punt – you did it right… i didn’t. I just kept buying them. waste of $. Costa fucked it up.
I forgot to pick up Figment this week. Oh, well. Also, not touching Death of Wolverine. I have 3 $5 books this week (Uncanny X, Miracleman, and Dr Mirage Plus Edition) & I’m not down with another. Plus, really don’t care for Wolverine outside of team books.
Grayson
Earth 2
Hinterkind
Futures End
She-Hulk
Superior Foes
Vampirella
Tech Jacket
Spidey 2099
Dr Mirage
Miracleman
Uncanny X-Men
Rocket Raccoon
I went a little buck wild this week
Superior Foes
Spicey 2099
Southern Bastards #4
Death Of Wolverine #1
Moon Knight #7
Original Sin #8
Woods #5
Lumberjanes #5
Black Widow
Iron Fist
I didn’t want to get onto the Death of Wolverine but it just… happened.
I need to go back and get OS8. I just completely blanked on it.
I did just see that Jupiter’s Legacy #5 was delayed another month-and-a-half to Oct. 29th. #4 came out in March. So that series is all set to wrap up by the next World Cup.