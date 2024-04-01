Drea de Matteo is making serious dough on OnlyFans. Denise Richards is doing even better. InTouch reports that the Wild Things, Starship Troopers, and Drop Dead Gorgeous (a great triple feature of misunderstood ’90s films) actress earns $2 million every month from the subscription-based platform.

“Once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Richards previously told KTLA about her decision to join OnlyFans. “We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content.”

Richards isn’t the only member of her family on there: her 20-year-old daughter with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen, also runs a popular OnlyFans account.

“I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” Richards wrote on Instagram in 2022 in response to the backlash to Sami joining the platform. “And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise.”

(Via InTouch)