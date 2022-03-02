If you were unaware that Dennis Miller still has a TV show on the air, then you’re clearly not in the habit of watching propaganda TV. Since March 2020, Dennis Miller + One has been running on RT America, a U.S.-based news channel that’s funded by the Russian government (Miller’s show took over the slot formerly occupied by Larry King Now). While the SNL alum has had no qualms about cashing checks from the Kremlin before, Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is apparently where Miller has drawn the line in what he can, in good conscience, abide by.

A source close to the situation told NBC News that Miller has decided to abandon the hour-long talk show, on which he welcomes sits down with a range of celebrities from the entertainment and sports worlds. “He has no plans on going back,” the source claims.

According to The Daily Beast, Ora TV—the production company behind Dennis Miller + One—has ceased production on all of its RT America series, including I Don’t Understand, which is hosted by legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner.

“Given the invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, Ora Media has paused production of content we license to T&R Productions,” Ora CEO John Dickey told Deadline. “Future business decisions will be made based on the evolving situation.”

(Via NBC News)