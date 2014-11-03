The Story Behind Dennis Miller Turning Full Conservative

Today is Dennis Miller’s 61st birthday, and chances are, if you’ve seen him lately, it’s on Fox News, where he agrees with whatever Bill O’Reiily just said, while adding an obscure reference just to make sure we realize that he is, in fact, still Dennis Miller. These days, Miller — both on Fox News and on his radio show — mostly spouts right wing talking points. And while Miller saying things I may not agree with is not a major concern, what’s disappointing about the right-wing Miller of the present day is that he’s lost the objectivity — and the willingness to viciously skewer both sides — that made him so hilarious in the first place. Let’s look at just how Dennis Miller turned into a full-blown conservative.
Miller has claimed that his move to the right happened after 9/11, when the shock of the attacks changed his views on military policy, arguing that “everybody should be in the protection business now” in a 2004 New York Times article. Miller going all the way right really started with his eponymous CNBC show in 2004. Before it even aired he promised that he wouldn’t make fun of then-President George W. Bush on the show. Miller’s comedy was headed in a dangerous new direction. In the past, Miller had made fun of everyone and everything in politics, never placing his personal ideology ahead of a good joke. Now this same guy was publicly stating that he’d be giving the president a pass!
While Miller has certainly become more conservative over the years, the notion he was once liberal is highly dubious. Al Franken has said that while he worked with him on Saturday Night Live, Miller was conservative on many issues. And if you look back at some of his old clips from Dennis Miller Live, they hardly paint a picture of a bleeding heart leftist. Consider his rant about anti-smoking laws in the late ’90s:
This would seem to be a libertarian position more than anything else, as Miller argues not only that smokers were being judged too harshly, but that the lawsuits filed against tobacco companies at the time were excessive. If that doesn’t convince you, consider his rant against political correctness:
This was in the ’90s, when the “PC” movement had a major influence in society. Miller railing against it as he does here is hardly something one would expect from a liberal. Admittedly, comedians of all political persuasions tend be in favor of being able to joke about whatever they like, but Miller’s argument that jokes at the expense of homosexuals are ultimately not harmful is hardly something you’d expect a virulent left-winger to claim. Clearly, reports of Miller’s liberalism were greatly exaggerated.
But if Dennis Miler was never a liberal, how did we get the idea that he was one in the first place? That can likely be explained as a simple matter of timing. America first became acquainted with Miller’s sardonic humor as the anchor of SNL‘s Weekend Update segment, a position he held from 1985 to 1991. Think about those years for a second; what do they have in common? A Republican was in the White House for all of them. Miller anchored Update during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Naturally, this meant he made fun of them. A big part of comedy — especially political comedy — is to always go after those in power.
For the first six years that Miller was in the public eye, the country was run by Republicans, so he did his duty as a comic and poked fun at them. This didn’t necessarily mean he vehemently disagreed with their policies — long time SNL writer James Downey is a well-known Republican and that never stopped him from poking fun at the right — it simply meant that he was going to make fun of whoever was in charge. If we had gotten to know Miller during a time when the democrats were in charge, the notion that Miller was a liberal might have never existed in the first place.
This isn’t to say Miller hasn’t changed at all. What he’s lost over the years is nuance. In the past, regardless of Miller’s ideology, he mocked all aspects of politics with an equal of amount of vigor. These days, though, Miller mostly just parrots right wing talking points. 9/11 not only turned him into a warhawk, it also seemingly removed his righteous cynicism, which was a huge part of what made him so popular in the first place. Rather than looking at all sides of the political spectrum with equal skepticism, he accepts whatever the Fox News crowd is spewing in a given week as fact, and his comedy has suffered dearly for it. Today, on his birthday, I choose to remember Miller as the ultra-snarky host of Weekend Update and Dennis Miller Live, rather than the neutered “satirist” we know today.
I didn’t hear about any post 9/11 change on his views until I saw a comedy special of his. He had been one of my favorite comedic minds growing up, but this special was spectacularly unfunny. A little ways into it and he starts getting into political stuff, and I go “Oh, he’s a Conservative comedian now.”
Jim Downey and P.J. O’Rourke can be conservative and still be really funny and I wish Dennis Miller could have been, too.
I saw him in 2003 when he was touring that same material, and he basically said we needed to bomb the Middle East into oblivion. I realized then that he wasn’t trying to be funny any more.
P.J. O’Rourke is awesome.
@ Otto Man
If I’m not mistaken that blurb is from Holidays in Hell, a truly hilarious book. And yeah, though I don’t agree with many if not most of PJ’s political leanings he can be one funny dude.
He wasn’t funny then, isn’t funny now. And I’m a conservative.
I always felt that his colossal failure on Monday Night Football was the cause. It was very well publicized. He was branded a unfunny failure after that and was the butt of many jokes. Like The Chevy Chase Show kind of jokes. You don’t laugh those off easily. He had to reinvent himself and went for the low-hanging fruit. He probably saw Rush Limbaugh’s success at the time and thought “Well shit. I can do that.” And he was right.
It was probably around the time that the Bliu Collar Comedy Tour was popular so he aimed for the smarter side of that audience. (Not making a cheap joke)
I think MNF was the cause of his all-but disappearance from public view. One of the view things that right and left agreed on was that Dennis Miller sucked as a football analyst, or whatever the hell it was he was supposed to be doing in that booth.
He had one memorable line:
“Ronnie Lott didn’t stop people. He ended them.”
Whats the story of him never being funny?
His “Black and White” HBO special is terrific.
One of the top ten standup specials, in my opinion.
His HBO show as pretty good.
I used to enjoy his talk show. But most of the time he just wasn’t laugh out loud funny to me but he was interesting. Now he is neither interesting or funny he is just sad. A sad and at times bitter old man.
My dad and I are practically communists and we loved Dennis Miller back in the day. He came at things from a different angle, which is exactly what you want.
To me it’s not about him being more conservative, it’s about him following a party line, any parties line.
Dennis Miller in the late 80s/early 90s was biting and intelligent and funny. Dennis Miller today is none of those things.
for those of you who think he was never funny: try listening to The Off-White Album sometime. It’s his one standup album, from 1988, and yes he still likes obscure references as much as he ever did but if you don’t mind that too much this is good stuff.
There’s a hard correlation between a comedian no longer being funny and how politically active they are. See also: Janeane Garofalo.
Good point.
So much this.
Wait, was Janeane Garofalo ever funny?
Garofalo had one of the funniest lines I’ve heard, talking about how her generations parents worked their fingers to the bones so that she and her generation would be better off and wouldn’t have to work as hard and then she pauses and says “And guess what? We don’t!”
You kind of had to be there.
JG had a decent bit recently about how she was advertised for some European show as a “compact elder-lesbian.”
I really wanted to read this but I realized that I don’t care any more. He burned all of my interest in him a long time ago.
“Miller mostly just parrots right wing talking points.”
Really? I really get tired of the argument that both sides of an argument “just parrot” some other side’s talking points. Maybe, just maybe, Miller is educated enough to form his own opinions about certain topics. What’s Miller’s opinions on abortion? How about same-sex marriage? What Heritage Foundation talking point are they from?
Are you denying the existence of talking points or Miller’s use of them?
I agree with DarthBile. I get tired of both sides of the political spectrum belittling the other’s views as just “talking points”, as if some memo is mailed to registered Democrats and/or Republicans of the proper views on things. If you feel an opinion is wrong, feel free to actually debate or refute it. Dismissing it just because it’s been made before by someone else, perhaps for entirely different reasons, is just lazy and intellectually dishonest.
I’d be willing to be there are many emails sent that say exactly what the party stance is. You want to continue to be supported by your party, you go along with what they want. That’s kind of how politics work…
Talking points are what people use when they don’t have an intelligent opinion on a subject. To believe that everyone in a political party has the same opinion on the same subject is ridiculous. However, pundits and interviewees often say the same turn of phrase to simplify a complex topic. Using talking points is lazy and intellectually dishonest.
Al Franken is an extremist asshole, so who cares what he has to say. Anyone who has ever listened to Miller’s radio show knows that the guy is very smart and knows his stuff. The history and facts he pulls out on any given subject is impressive to say the least. When Franken had his show before becoming Senator (seriously Minnesota, what is it with you guys?) I felt sorry for him it was so embarrassingly bad. So its okay to mock Miller for being a conservative and yet Franken, who has always been an idiot, is mentioned as a voice of reason here. Makes no sense.
@FSUpunk: I am no Al Franken fan and wouldn’t want him to represent me, but he represents the state of Minnesota very well. I’ve listened to him during his committee meetings ask rather direct and relevant questions to all sides of the spectrum. He at least seems that he wants to learn and be engaged.
At this point in our country’s history, I think we just need some damn adults in Congress and the White House. We may not agree with a decision, but make a decision based upon knowledge, wisdom and courage. This blame-the-other-guy approach is sickening and yet we all fall for it sooner or later.
Not sure what extremist positions Franken has, he is pretty liberal, but not far left.
Also, Franken is not being mentioned as a voice of reason here, he’s being used to show that Miller had conservative points of view while working at SNL. So you’re not making sense.
My comments on Minnesota have a lot to do with Jesse Ventura, not just Al Franken. Just seems your state has a history of candidates that could never get elected anywhere else, going there and winning. I’m not a fan of Franken at all, from SNL, or his politics, but I used to watch his Air America show. I recall on election night 2004 he had an etch-a-sketch drawing of the states and would color in all states that went for Bush and him saying, ‘yeah, these states are idiots.’ and acting very bitter and petty. Totally tuned him out after that. Say what you want about Miller, but he’s entertaining and engaging and after Obama got the presidency, he was obviously bummed, but said ‘I wish him luck’. There was no ‘I hope he fails’ rhetoric like Rush said, or ‘they’re just fucking idiots’ talk I hear Dems say all the time about conservatives.
Your “Minnesota whackjob” list forgot to mention Crazy-Eyes Bachmann-or does she not count?
You’re using quotes for something that I never said, but keep on trying.
“I used to watch his Air America show”
Oh, you were the one?
Franken wasn’t mentioned as a voice of reason, he was asked about Miller’s politics and gave an answer.
Old-school Miller rants are generally very intellectual. Which immediately turns a lot of people off because comedy (even biting political comedy) never really makes you think too hard. But Miller’s how thing was cynicism and sarcasm, and sarcasm is a truly elite form of comedy. I mean, think about it for a second, who does sarcasm exceptionally well? Sure, there are plenty of people who use sarcasm but even big name guys like John Stewart typically devolve into parody – Stewart will routinely adopt a goofy voice and be all, like, “Ooooh, look at me, I’m Mr. Crazypants! Woop woop woop.” when he tries to do sarcasm. Miller in his prime, on the other hand, was a sarcastic genius who’s references were never the easy go-to stuff most other comedians default to.
Anyhow, TL:DR, he used to be really awesome. Now he’s not funny at all + right-wing as fuck.
I’d always thought that as the comedy scene started to pass him by, he just went the same way a lame rock and roll band will turn into a Christian Rock act–they just have to appeal to an un-hip, culturally insulating group of people and they have a certain amount of job security. He always struck me as bitter, snarky, dogmatic, inflexible, and dismissive of others, so he’s the perfect court jester for the entrenched Conservatives.
This.
Heh, that rock metaphor is pretty dead on.
Kirk Cameron and Stephen Baldwin are insulted.
I used to be a massive Dennis Miller fan during his HBO days, but I always saw him as the very definition of a moderate/libertarian than a liberal.
Decided he was too far gone for me to pay attention to him anymore when I saw a stand-up special he did around 2004 where he said that it was disrespectful to the troops to criticize the Iraq War.
As a Republican, I completely agree with this post. Miller is not funny and he’s not much more than another Fox News talking head at this point. Damn shame, he was one of my favorite comedians. There’s no higher bar than Tales from the Crypt’s Bordello of Blood.
Dennis Miller is still bitter that Sinbad beat him on Star Search. He hasn’t been fans of teh Blah People ever since.
But in general, Dennis Miller—like Bill Maher—is convinced that the’s the smartest person in any room he walks into, just so long as he doesn’t check out the entire house.
I’ve also never seen a comedian—or whatever you wanna call Miller since about 1999—more interested in losing as much of his audience as possible as often as possible with obscure references. It’s like some dumbass badge of honor. Like if 100 people are laughing with him, he keeps dragging the audience down rabbit holes of sub-references until he’s down to like 6 people who “get it” just so he can later complain that people are against him.
That’s a pretty good point. Miller did seem to often take a perverse pride in making jokes that only a few people in the audience would get and then kind of stand there and grin while bobbing his head. Guess I’d have to applaud him for not going for the lowest common denominator but probably not the way to maintain a career.
daniel tosh has a bit where he tells a pretty braod joke that everyone laughs at and then slowly whittles it down until like two people are left laughing. i don’t know why, but that cracks me up every time.
My experience with Dennis Miller is that whatever his political beliefs were, he was a total asshole.
(Unless TButtfucker says my experiences never happened.)
“This was in the ’90s, when the “PC” movement had a major influence in society. Miller railing against it as he does here is hardly something one would expect from a liberal.”
The PC movement is basically a way of convincing people not to be assholes, but most people don’t care if strangers think they’re assholes. Especially old people.
“The PC movement is basically a way of convincing people not to be assholes”.
While that may be the intent, I’ve found that Pc-ness and Asshole-ness are directly correlated.
“This was in the ’90s, when the ‘PC’ movement’ had a major influence in society.”
Right. Unlike now, of course…
It seems like when someone becomes irrelevant, they become a republican….Makes sense.
Or when they cut their hair.
or they go on HBO and start a political talk show called “REAL TIME”. Too bad he didn’t think of ripping off Miller’s format earlier, he could have saved himself a lot of welfare checks and food stamps
durrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
If you subsitute “Bill Maher” in as the noun instead of “Dennis Miller” and discuss trying to pinpoint when Maher became a “liberal”, it works 100%. Likewise, It would also work just as well for many of the responders in the talkback here to argue over whether or not Maher -ever- was really that funny, and also argue if he was in fact originally funny, if then now he’s only just a dissapointed, tired, bitter old man (see: George Carlin just before the end) Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death, anyone?
Say what you will about Maher, but he at least gives the illusion that he wants to have a lucid conversation about the issues at hand. Unlike Miller, who just spouts off party propaganda while mugging into the camera lens.
P.S. Carlin may have been bitter at the end, but he was ALWAYS funny.
mfnburgundy, but 1) Maher wasn’t funny before he got political 2) Maher basically stole his “Real Time” format from the “Dennis Miller Live” show. Agreed on Carlin. Still a grumpy old man though. I noticed his stand up changed over the years from setup, payoff/punchline, actual jokes, to his later standup where he just walked around the stage and screamed and said “fuck you government!” “fuck you corporations” “fuck you God!” etc. It wasn’t even comedy, it was just an angry old man complaining and listing all the things he hated. The only people who laughed, already agreed with his political opinions. But we can’t call that comedy.
Real Time is from Maher’s “Politically Incorrect” which started on Comedy Central in 1993 before moving to ABC in 1997. Dennis Miller Live started on 1994. Granted Maher replaced Millers show on HBO.
He’s become a less offensive clone of Rush Limbaugh. It’s sad and pathetic really.
“Rather than looking at all sides of the political spectrum with equal skepticism..”
How many political comedians have done this in the last 40 years? Can’t think of any.
How many times have comedians said they don’t know how to make Obama funny? SNL, the late night hosts have all said it.
Basically, if a comedian does political jokes that challenge your worldview, you’re less likely to find it funny. That’s the experience of every nonliberal comedy fan of the last 40 years. Welcome to it.