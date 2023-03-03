One of the most dangerous Neo-Nazi propaganda groups on Telegram is allegedly being run by a former dildo saleswoman in California.

In a recent HuffPost expose, 33-year-old Dallas Erin Humber was named as a leader of the online hate group The Terrorgram Collective, which uses the encrypted messaging app Telegram to promote acts of far-right violence. Humber, who’s been shouting her racist, homophobic, and antisemitic ideologies into the digital void since she was a teenager, is the voice behind the group’s many propaganda videos celebrating mass shooters like Brendan Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter, and Juraj Krajčík, a Slovakian teenager who opened fire on a gay bar last year, killing two patrons. (Krajčík committed suicide shortly after the attack but not before naming The Terrorgram Collective as inspiration for the murders in his manifesto.)

Humber and members of the collective have glorified mass shooters — like the one in Buffalo, who killed 10 Black shoppers at a grocery store, and the one in Pittsburgh, who murdered 11 Jews at a local synagogue — as saints, commemorating their hate crimes with church-like drawings, tribute videos, and memes. But, until now, she was known only by her anime art and many aliases — handles that included “pretty dictator,” “the Lolita of the Far Right,” “Lil’ Lolita,” “hopelessfangirl,” “Lil’ Miss Gorehound,” and finally, “Miss Gorehound,” the name she’s been using to create her latest propaganda.

HuffPost’s investigation also uncovered evidence of Humber’s criminal record, drug use, and, interesting job history. Along with drawing Nazi-inspired anime cartoons celebrating the birthday of noted Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele and creating comic book stories about two SS officers falling in love set to the backdrop of a concentration camp, Humber also held a number of odd jobs. After being arrested for possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to a drug rehabilitation program as part of her probation, Humber — who never attended college — worked as an academic tutor and a dildo saleswoman, posting video reviews of sex toys with coupon codes for her followers.

Humber described her earliest blog posts as a space to share “the personal insights of a fascist dictator in training,” and the writings of “a white girl with a dream,” naming “writing to serial killers” as one of her many interests.

