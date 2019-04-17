Getty Image

Lorde has been lying low since her Melodrama world tour wrapped last year, but the singer gave a rare performance for a good cause. The singer-songwriter was a special guest at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit concert in Christchurch, New Zealand held at the Christchurch Stadium on Wednesday. The concert raised funds for victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks that took place on March 15.

Lorde performed “Team” off her debut album Pure Heroine with fellow New Zealander and singer-songwriter Bic Runga. She also debuted a cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s “The Sound Of Silence” alongside Marlon Williams. The performance of “Team” is stripped down from its big Melodrama tour production, and even more powerful in its simplicity. Lorde and Williams’ “The Sound Of Silence” cover is haunting and emotional, and a beautiful showcase for the singers’ voices.

Onstage, Lorde expressed her sadness at the tragedy in Christchurch and how she has been “moved” by the community’s support of their Muslim neighbors. “To our Muslim community, to our brothers and sisters, you have been so strong and so resilient and so graceful,” the singer said. “And we are with you.”

You can watch some fan-shot footage of Lorde’s performances at the benefit concert below.

Lorde , Sound of Silence at You Are Us / Aroha Nui concert at Christchurch Stadium. pic.twitter.com/smAPoq8Zmt — Pals (@PalPerfectPlace) April 17, 2019