Baymax Gets Ready For Battle In The First ‘Big Hero 6’ Trailer

A couple days ago we brought you the first images of Disney’s under-the-radar Marvel Universe animated movie Big Hero 6, and now the full trailer has dropped! Much like the first images, the trailer focuses entirely on Hiro Hamada and his loveably pudgy robot Baymax. No sign of Silver Samurai or the rest, but that’s okay. It’s pretty clear Baymax is going to be the star of this thing. He’s so chubbsy-wubbsy!
Check out the trailer below…
I love that Disney Animation is now “The studio that brought you Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph“. Yup, just those two, and nothing else.
Anyways, looks promising. A lighter take on superheroes is always appreciated. What do you folks think?
via ENI
I think it just means the team that actually worked on those two movies worked on this, too.
I think.
This definitely isn’t the same team as Wreck-It Ralph.
The directors worked on the recent Whinnie The Pooh movie and Bolt.
Also, @Nate Birch, can we drop expecting Silver Samurai and Sunfire to appear in this movie? They’re X-characters and thus Fox’s. Yes, it is a cartoon movie, but it is a big-screen movie and thus legal problems if they used them. Plus, Marvel thought ahead and replaced them on the team with Wasabi-No-Ginger and Fred a few years ago.