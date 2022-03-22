Disney hasn’t been doing so hot lately. Staff at the corporate behemoth have been revolting over CEO Bob Chapek’s clumsy handling of the company response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, legislation seen by critics as anti-LGBTQIA+. With walkouts planned for this week and next, the company is a little too preoccupied for what was supposed to be a nice management retreat.

As per Deadline, the retreat, which was set for next week, has been postponed as the company deals with internal rebellion. Instead, leadership at the media company will reportedly go on a “listening tour” with employees in an attempt to repair staff relations and bolster their commitment to queer rights issues.

The news was broken during a town hall for all Disney employees that was led by Chapek, who last week enraged some of his staff over his response to the bill. In a memo released two weekends ago that went public, Chapek expressed solidarity with the queer community but stopped short of taking a public stance on Florida’s controversial bill.

During the town hall, Chapek took a much firmer stance, saying the company would oppose anti-LGBTQIA+ and anti-trans legislation not only in Florida but also in places like Texas, whose governor, Greg Abbott, threatened to target parents of transgender children on charges of child abuse.

The company’s walkouts are scheduled over the next week starting Tuesday. Each day will feature a brief walkout, during breaks. On next Tuesday, the 29th, there will be a larger walkout. The town hall, originally scheduled for early March, was moved to Monday so that any employees taking part in the walkouts could attend.

Also taking umbrage with Chapek’s response, if for different reasons, were conservatives, including Florida governor and bully Ron DeSantis, who mocked the company as “Woke Disney.”

(Via Deadline)