Disney World in Florida is being sued after a Typhoon Lagoon water slide reportedly gave a woman a “painful wedgie” during her visit in 2019. While that initially sounds humorous, the details are anything but. We’ll take the rogue bear over what happened here any day.

According to the suit filed by Emma and Edward McGuinness, the former was violently injured after going down the Humunga Kowabunga water slide while celebrating her 30th birthday. At 214 feet, the slide propels guests up to 40 mph before they hit the water below. However, Emma claims she was not told by staff members that guest instructions to cross their legs and ankles is a necessary safety precaution. She would soon find out in terrifying fashion.

Warning: Not for the squeamish. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“The impact of The Slide and [Emma’s] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms.McGuinness’ clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the suit reads, adding that Emma was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later had to undergo surgery to repair gynecologic injuries after “she experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.” The McGuinness’ suit categorizes the experience as a “painful wedgie,” and alleges that she “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing Plaintiff’s bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.”

The couple are reportedly suing the park for $50,000 in damages stemming from Emma’s injuries. Representatives for Disney World did not respond to EW‘s request for comment.

