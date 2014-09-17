‘Doctor Strange’ Finally Has A Release Date

We’ve been talking about this movie for, quite literally, years. And now, it’s finally coming together: Doctor Strange has a release date.

And that date is…July 8th, 2016, according to IndieWire. What’s interesting is how quickly this movie is suddenly coming together. While we don’t know who they’re casting, despite rampant speculation, the movie has already booked time at the legendary Pinewood Studios and if they’ve locked in a release date, that means casting will be coming in fairly short order.

The next question, of course, is what it’ll be about, beyond making metal signs and chanting doggerel. Marvel is apparently stepping away from origin stories, but who Strange will be fighting and why is still up in the air. Still, it won’t be long before we hear about it. Expect more news to come quickly now that the movie’s in motion.