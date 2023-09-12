For the last two weeks, the nation has been gripped by the search for Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped from a southeastern prison. So far he has eluded the nearly 500 law enforcement members searching for his whereabouts. Cavalcante is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” But that doesn’t scare a certain reality show veteran who may be joining the search.

Per The New York Post (as first reported by TMZ), sources claim that Dog the Bounty Hunter, aka Duane Chapman, has been following the Cavalcante case ever since he “crab-walked” his way out of Chester County Prison. He’s reportedly already contacted Pennsylvania law enforcement, though he’ll only team up with them if he can piece together a proper plan of action.

In the past, the hulking star of Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran on A&E between 2004 and 2012, has wormed his way into big time cases. He joined the hunt for the MMA fighter known as War Machine after his attempted murder of porn star Christy Mack. He declined to go after El Chapo, but he did put up the bail bond that sprung Nicolas Cage from prison after a drunken night out went awry.

Should Chapman shlep out to Pennsylvania, he’ll be hunting down someone who escaped from prison only a week after being handed a life sentence for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend. Cavalcante allegedly has a .22 rifle, which someone fitting his description stole from a Chester County resident’s garage, while said resident was present. The man fired after Cavalcante, but he’s not believed to be wounded. Making the search more challenging is that the area is densely wooded, but surely Dog the Bounty Hunter isn’t afraid of trees.

