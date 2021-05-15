Don Lemon signed off of his CNN show on Friday night with an announcement that made many think he was going off the air for good. The CNN Tonight With Don Lemon host apologized for setting “the internet on fire” after an abrupt signoff on Friday night that sounded to some like he was leaving the cable news network for good.

Friday’s broadcast included the note that the edition of his 10 p.m. show would be the final CNN Tonight.

“It’s been really, really great,” Lemon said. “This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.”

Many interpreted that comment that his show, and potentially Lemon’s time at CNN, was at an end. And as speculation ran wild on social media, Lemon went to Twitter with an impromptu video intended to put people at ease.

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

“Everybody calm down, I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Lemon said. “I’m not leaving CNN.”

Lemon apologized for getting everyone riled up, but later explained that the show is just getting a rebrand. Starting Monday, he will host a newly name show for the first time since he started with the network in 2014. Lemon posted on Saturday about the change, complete with a new graphic for the show’s new name.

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

“Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire,” he wrote Saturday. “What I said last night was true. ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’ is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight.”

