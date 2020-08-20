If anyone expected President Trump to idly spectate during his opposing party’s 2020 convention for presidential nominee Joe Biden, well, scratch that idea. No one expected that, and he predictably began the DNC by having a full-blown meltdown over Michelle Obama earlier this week. And on Wednesday night, Barack Obama’s presence (and his vigorous rebuke of Trump) sent the president into a real tizzy within minutes of his predecessor’s arrival on camera.

Yes, he went all caps style from the outset while tweeting out a false conspiracy about Obama concerning the 2016 election: “HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!”

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

More non-fan fiction followed with Trump drawing his own conclusions about how Obama customarily waited to endorse his successor as the Democratic party’s nominee: “WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

And Trump lost it when VP nominee (and former prosecutor) Kamala Harris took her turn. He straight-up made up his own version of why Kamala and Joe Biden clashed over federal school busing at a Democratic primary debate. More fiction here: “BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

For her part, Kamala tossed her own barb at the camera when she declared, “I know a predator when I see one.” It’s not the first time that she’s used that term to describe Trump, but oh boy.

The DNC’s final night will unavoidably include Trump tweeting during Biden’s speech. Should be a good time.