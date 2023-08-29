Donald Trump has been called a lot of things: “a very stable genius,” “handsome,” “a smart person.” Oh wait. Those are just the compliments he’s given himself over the years. But I’m fairly confident he’s never been called an “axe murderer” before, until now.

CNN contributor and former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan ripped Trump during an appearance on CNN‘s The Source on Monday. “As a Republican, the dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles telling us all the warning things we need to know,” he said, according to Newsweek. “Ninety-one indictments, fake Republican, $8 trillion worth of debt. Everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact he’s got the moral compass of more like an axe murderer than a president.”

Duncan also had some harash words for Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who took the stand in Georgia earlier that day.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins noted that in his memoirs, Meadows said his job was to inform the “most powerful man in the world” when he was in the wrong, and suggested he “didn’t do that when it probably mattered the most.” Duncan agreed, commenting: “Well, he must’ve whispered it in his ear and not said it out loud, because I certainly have never seen examples of him standing up to Donald Trump.

You can watch Duncan on CNN below.

Three Georgians on what went down in their home state today, including surprise testimony from Mark Meadows. From the perspective of a former U.S. attorney, a former Democratic state senator and the state's former Republican lieutenant governor: pic.twitter.com/kDKzS1x4l0 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2023

(Via Newsweek)