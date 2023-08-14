trump
Legal Experts Thinks Trump Is Going To ‘Put Himself In A Jail Cell’ Over One Of His Most ‘Blatantly Unlawful’ Social Media Posts Yet

Shortly after he was warned to not make inflammatory statements about those involved in one of his many criminal cases, Donald Trump made an inflammatory statement about someone involved in one of his many criminal cases. “I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t,” the quick-to-temper tantrum former president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump not only spelled Duncan’s name wrong (it’s Geoff Duncan), legal experts agree he could be in big trouble for his remarks. Well, bigger trouble. He’s already in big trouble.

“This morning’s first attempt at witness intimidation,” attorney George Conway (yes, Kellyanne’s ex-husband) tweeted, while Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, added, “Add witness tampering to the potential predicate acts for a Georgia RICO charge. O.C.G.A. § 16-10-93. This is blatantly unlawful stuff… This is exceptionally bad even for Donald Trump.”

“Trump needs to be behind bars without access to social media while he awaits trial,” posted Mark Jacob, former editor for the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times. “This is attempted witness intimidation. If Trump’s lawyers can’t stop him from committing mob-style witness intimidation, they should quit. Otherwise they’re accomplices.”

New York University law professor Ryan Goodman broke things down further:

Trump will somehow blame this on Hunter Biden. Guaranteed.

