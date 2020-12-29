If there’s one thing about Benedict Arnold that sticks from a middle school education, it’s this: he was a traitor. Maybe the country’s most notorious, at least until the current president. In his book Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump, author David Rothkopf makes the case that Donald Trump has “committed the highest-level, greatest, most damaging betrayal in the history of the country.” What an honor! Trump faced stiff competition from Arnold, the American military officer during the Revolutionary War who defected to the British side, but unlike the 2020 presidential election, he actually won. Although in fairness, the pair are forever synonymous with each other after a portrait of Trump resembling Arnold went viral.

Shouldn’t the eagle be attacking him? Anyway, that Twitter does not belong to an unofficial sh*tposter; it’s the Arizona Republican Party’s verified account, the same one that recently went to war against the anime community. Speaking of war: the resemblance between Trump in the portrait (which is on sale for $5,000!) and Arnold is uncanny, but as many users on Twitter are pointing out, only one of them served in the military.

(IMAGES) Benedict Arnold (L); Benedict Arnold (R). pic.twitter.com/4n40AjKQuB — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 29, 2020

Truth be told, it makes sense that they’d dress him up as Benedict Arnold. #BenedictDonald #TraitorTrump https://t.co/81BcLToVdc pic.twitter.com/gk7bHZcTPj — VoteVets (Text VOTEVETS to 88424) (@votevets) December 29, 2020

One of these portraits depicts the biggest traitor in American history. The other is Benedict Arnold. pic.twitter.com/tEvk6rynpV — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) December 29, 2020

The only Revolutionary War figure you can compare him to is Benedict Arnold, and even that's unfair because at least that traitor actually served in the military. https://t.co/Wdkhgebl7J — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) December 29, 2020

How ironic that Donald Trump's supporters dressed him up just like the man whose name is synonymous with being a traitor, Benedict Arnold. Did you know that he lost thousands of Revolutionary War soldiers to a smallpox plague because he refused to perform inoculations? pic.twitter.com/5pbAsXEVX9 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 29, 2020

this is an official state GOP account https://t.co/M9rk7gRwaN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 29, 2020

This shit gets more pathetic every day. I can’t believe this propaganda bullshit is about an American politician. Kim Jong-Un is over there going “they stole my bit!” https://t.co/Pep1zoj73L — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 29, 2020

Remember when we laughed about creepy Obama cult of personality stuff? Good times. https://t.co/kKEV2eYEKL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2020

He's literally a draft dodger https://t.co/siJCWbtWO2 — Dustin (@junk_dustin) December 29, 2020

My god why did you do a painting of Don Imus dressed up like he was in Paul Revere And The Raiders? https://t.co/23K4CUw1pX — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2020

Arizona’s 11 electoral votes went to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.