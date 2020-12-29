Getty Image
The GOP Is Being Mocked For Sharing A Portrait Of Trump Where He Looks Like Notorious Traitor Benedict Arnold

If there’s one thing about Benedict Arnold that sticks from a middle school education, it’s this: he was a traitor. Maybe the country’s most notorious, at least until the current president. In his book Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump, author David Rothkopf makes the case that Donald Trump has “committed the highest-level, greatest, most damaging betrayal in the history of the country.” What an honor! Trump faced stiff competition from Arnold, the American military officer during the Revolutionary War who defected to the British side, but unlike the 2020 presidential election, he actually won. Although in fairness, the pair are forever synonymous with each other after a portrait of Trump resembling Arnold went viral.

Shouldn’t the eagle be attacking him? Anyway, that Twitter does not belong to an unofficial sh*tposter; it’s the Arizona Republican Party’s verified account, the same one that recently went to war against the anime community. Speaking of war: the resemblance between Trump in the portrait (which is on sale for $5,000!) and Arnold is uncanny, but as many users on Twitter are pointing out, only one of them served in the military.

Arizona’s 11 electoral votes went to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

