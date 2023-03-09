Donald Trump, the author of used book store mainstays like Trump: The Art of the Deal and Think BIG and Kick Ass in Business and Life (sample Amazon review: “Don’t waste your money”), is publishing a new literary classic.

Letters to Trump is described as a “colorful photo book captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years.” There are no letters from Tucker Carlson (those are text messages only), but it will include messages from fellow former presidents, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton, as well as Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Kim Jong-un, Mario Cuomo, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, and Regis Philbin.

Letters to Trump will also feature correspondence from Oprah Winfrey, who wrote to Trump in 2000 to tell him that he made her “a little weepy” and that “it’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice.” What did he say to inspire such an emotional reaction?

Former President Trump, in a new book, plans to reveal 150 private letters sent to him — including one from Oprah Winfrey in 2000 in which she says: “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Oh, how things have changed.

Anyway, look forward to seeing Letters to Trump on your right-wing uncle’s bookshelf (it’ll be next to the Bible) next month.

(Via Axios)