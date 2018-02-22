Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are few people in the world who can be considered more famous than Donald Trump. Oprah Winfrey is one of them, and therefore, he feels threatened by her, despite the fact that he’s, y’know, the president. (Is she next?) After watching Oprah’s appearance on 60 Minutes, where she moderated a panel of seven Trump voters and seven anti-Trump voters, Trump tweeted, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” So, that’s fun.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Winfrey responded to Trump’s tweets with a big ol’ [shrug emoji]. “I woke up and I just thought…”



“…and I don’t like giving negativity power so I just thought, what?!”

But just to make sure Trump’s favoritism claims weren’t accurate, Winfrey “looked at the tape to see if there was any place that could be true. Did I feel like it was slanted or bias? I went back and I looked at every tape. I called the producer, because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. They critique every word.” She added, “I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about. So it’s okay.”

That’s Oprah advice (TM) we could all use right now: it’s okay (it’s not okay).