During a congressional hearing this week, Democrats played a supercut of Donald Trump‘s many verbal blunders. “That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability, a man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline,” committee member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said of the footage. Trump, naturally, blew a fuse about the video, but Late Night host Seth Meyers had another issue with the compilation: the Democrats stole his bit.

“I gotta say, I was a little irked. That’s our thing, guys. We’ve been doing that for nine years,” he said during Wednesday’s episode. “Our researchers have spent so much time sifting through videotape of Trump’s brain exploding, they’re scarred for life. You cannot outdo us, Congress, when it comes to a Trump montage. So don’t try because we can always out montage you. In fact, I’m going to prove right now. Hopefully this won’t be too long.”

Late Night writer Sal Gentile took this as a challenge. “[We] assembled the definitive collection of Trump’s most humiliating memory glitches and brain explosions in tonight’s Closer Look,” he wrote on X. “Here it is while @sethmeyers finds ways to occupy himself.”

Settle in, folks. This is a long one. You can watch the Trump-brain-mush montage above, beginning around 11:10.