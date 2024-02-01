Remember those nasty red marks on Donald Trump‘s hand? The ones that Jimmy Kimmel theorized could be syphilis? Well, I’m sorry to bring them up again, but the former president acknowledged the cuts (?) for the first time this week. In typical Trump fashion, he had the weirdest possible explanation.

On Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith asked Trump, “How’s your hand? It looks like it’s better now.” Trump was confused by the question, which is a first because he loves talking about his definitely not small hands.

Meredith elaborated, “Yeah, what happened the other day? You didn’t see the photos? Coming out of Trump Tower?” Trump raised his hand, like a child trying to prove that he didn’t eat a cookie even though his fingers and palms are covered in chocolate, and asked, “What was wrong with them?” He then held up both hands and suggested, “Maybe it’s AI.” (It’s not.)

Pundits had pondered a host of explanations behind the markings, with hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” suggesting the spots could be anything from red marker drawings to a sore exacerbated when Trump allegedly slammed his hands on a table during his defamation trial. Democratic strategist and CNN contributor James Carville speculated “there’s a good chance this man has the clap,” while speaking on the Politicon podcast.

Will we ever find out what truly happened to Trump’s hand? Probably in seven months, when he brings it up during a debate. It wouldn’t be the first time.

Donald Trump refuses to say why his hands were bloody when he was recently photographed with red marks on his hands. Was it from killing the Republican Party? pic.twitter.com/45QJnkaCkP — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 1, 2024

(Via Forbes)