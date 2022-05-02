Here’s how the New York Times describes the primary race in Ohio: “Republicans running for the seat of Ohio’s retiring senator, Rob Portman, appear determined to bury the soft-spoken country-club bonhomie that was once a hallmark of the party in this state, and replace it with the pugilistic brand of conservatism owned by Donald J. Trump and now amplified by the new band of Buckeye bomb throwers.”

One of those so-called “bomb throwers” is J.D. Vance, who has the support of the former-president even after the Hillbilly Elegy author referred to him as “America’s Hitler.” It might help if Trump could remember his name, though. During a “Save America” rally in Greenwood, Nebraska on Sunday in support of Charles Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate who’s been accused of sexually assaulting eight women, Trump was bragging his accomplishments when he said, “You know, we’ve endorsed Dr. Oz. We’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good.”

Trump appeared to be confusing the names of J.D. Vance and his political rival Josh Mandel, who he once described as being “f*cking weird.” As noted by the Guardian, in the same rally in Greenwood, Trump mocked Joe Biden for “stumbling over his words.”

Trump would never, as long as those words are “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”

Trump: We’ve endorsed Dr.Oz. We’ve endorsed JP right? JD Mandell. He’s doing great pic.twitter.com/wkP3KetanL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2022

Vance is expected to win the primary, which happens Tuesday, May 3.

(Via Mediaite)