Rupert Murdoch’s wish almost came true. This morning, Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.” His account had been hacked; if the elder Trump had actually died, his sons, whether Don Jr. or Eric, would have waited at least 24 hours until they announced their candidacy.

The hacker or hackers who briefly took over Trump Jr.’s account also wrote, “Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein…” and “Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC,” referring to the “crypto influencer” who is in big trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More tweets (or whatever) read: “I also fucked your girl btw @LoganPaul” and “Fuck @JoeBiden Stupid Ass N*gga.”

A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed, including an inflammatory one saying that “North Korea is about to get smoked,” and another pretending to show Don Jr saying he had “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein,” more than four years after the pedophile died in his Manhattan lockup. Proving he was still alive, the former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social at 8:46 a.m. — more than 30 minutes after the fake death announcement.

Honestly, some of the fake tweets aren’t that different than Trump Jr’s. normal nonsense. That’s good satire.