Elon Musk’s secret purpose for buying Twitter may have come into view. Well, perhaps it’s a facetious conclusion, but it sort-of seems like he simply wanted to name a company “X.” He only recently announced this move, after all, and Elon already tossed a bright, annoying sign atop Twitter’s X’s San Francisco headquarters. And he also reportedly wanted to turn PayPal into “X” back in the day, but someone (wise) shut that down.

So, Twitter users are now the dubious beneficiaries of the “X” fixation. As a result, a whole lot of users’ iPhones updated the app overnight, so people woke up to the change, and on a Monday, no less. Let’s just say that perhaps Elon should have waited to roll this out until everyone has had their coffee? Hmm, that may not have helped. So not only has Elon gotten the app banned in Indonesia due to this rebrand, but users are airing their complaints, too.

Naturally, they are doing this on Twitter or X or whatever it’s being called now. And you know, it kind-of does look like a porn app, as one user suggested. Or even a demon app from a bad horror movie. Yikes.

Ah yes time to check in on my loyalty points at that Eastern European casino I went to in ‘06 pic.twitter.com/71XbdhUCap — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 30, 2023

it’s wild how much the new logo looks like exactly what i would have dreamed up if they said “imagine the logo for an app for incels” — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) July 30, 2023

Wtf is X

I wake up to find Twitter app looks like a porn app!! WTF IS THIS SHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/y5OKOB3SDl — Tyto 🦉 (@TytoGuardian76) July 30, 2023

It looks like the fake app from a 2010 horror movie that would take over your phone and download demons to it. https://t.co/1lOQRNPIff — Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) July 30, 2023

My girlfriend is normal so she doesn’t really go on Twitter but today she saw that her phone had updated it to the x logo and she immediately deleted the app — eve6 (@Eve6) July 31, 2023

Woke up to the X logo pic.twitter.com/t2fsG0MIux — Peh Pets 🌸 (@HazelEyez552) July 30, 2023

Funny to see people who pay for a check mark complain about the new “X” logo. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 31, 2023

Twitter's new logo looks like an app where you can find discount cologne from Kazakhstan. — Sarge The Destroyer 🦝 (@BastardProphet) July 31, 2023

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

everybody looking at their phones this morning trying to figure out wtf is x pic.twitter.com/wTjmwwYYks — 👤 (@dietotaku) July 30, 2023

Wtf is "X" where is my Twitter 😤 pic.twitter.com/Q0WYZGH7Tb — Sho 🫠 | VTuber (@shogoiVT) July 30, 2023

i have been xed. rip 😭 pic.twitter.com/uYZRB6zQvt — audrey (taylor's version) 🕯!! (@iwdie4uinsecret) July 31, 2023

X'ed! Death of Twitter! pic.twitter.com/aW2uvPLTPG — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) July 31, 2023

Granted, this could be a much worse situation for all. We could all have to be woken up all night by a flashing, demonic X like parts of downtown San Francisco will now endure. There’s gonna be a run on blackout curtains.