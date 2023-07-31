Twitter
Viral

Twitter Users Were Not Thrilled To Wake Up To Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Logo On Their Phones After An Overnight Update

Elon Musk’s secret purpose for buying Twitter may have come into view. Well, perhaps it’s a facetious conclusion, but it sort-of seems like he simply wanted to name a company “X.” He only recently announced this move, after all, and Elon already tossed a bright, annoying sign atop Twitter’s X’s San Francisco headquarters. And he also reportedly wanted to turn PayPal into “X” back in the day, but someone (wise) shut that down.

So, Twitter users are now the dubious beneficiaries of the “X” fixation. As a result, a whole lot of users’ iPhones updated the app overnight, so people woke up to the change, and on a Monday, no less. Let’s just say that perhaps Elon should have waited to roll this out until everyone has had their coffee? Hmm, that may not have helped. So not only has Elon gotten the app banned in Indonesia due to this rebrand, but users are airing their complaints, too.

Naturally, they are doing this on Twitter or X or whatever it’s being called now. And you know, it kind-of does look like a porn app, as one user suggested. Or even a demon app from a bad horror movie. Yikes.

Granted, this could be a much worse situation for all. We could all have to be woken up all night by a flashing, demonic X like parts of downtown San Francisco will now endure. There’s gonna be a run on blackout curtains.

