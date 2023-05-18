Donald Trump Jr. has a podcast called Triggered With Don Jr. This shouldn’t be surprising; conservatives love to mock liberals for being “triggered,” but they’re the ones who are always talking about it. But what might be unexpected is the advice that Donald Trump gave to his blitzed out-looking son.

When asked on the Timcast IRL podcast whether he thinks he’ll sound like his former president father someday, Trump Jr. replied, “They already say I have the hand gesture. It’s funny, like when I’m doing my podcast on Mondays at 6, Thursdays at 6 on Rumble, he called me, he’s like, ‘I saw the podcast content — a lot less hands. A lot less hands, Don.'” I have a hard time picturing Trump listening to a podcast, but watching one? That checks out.

“I go like, ‘How much less hands?’ He goes, ‘Like, 95 percent less hands’… He speaks with his hands too. You know, so I guess I do that too. And I just, I get impassioned and no one’s ever said I’m low energy. You know, you get thrown out of the window of Trump Tower if you’re low energy in my family,” Jr. said. “Because there’s a couple times where I’m like, we have to have a discussion about self-awareness… I would get a call sometimes when he was president. I’d get a call from the White House — ‘Don, you’re too aggressive on Twitter.'”

If DONALD TRUMP, of all people, thinks you’re being “too aggressive” on social media, it’s time to rethink a lot of life choices.

