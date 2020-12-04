Donald Trump Jr. Is Reportedly Interested In Taking Over The NRA

Donald Trump’s time in the White House is coming to an end, and those in the administration are searching for new jobs. That includes other members of the Trump family, and according to a report one of Trump’s sons is looking to make a pretty big move.

According to a Business Insider report, Trump Jr. is reportedly considering a bid to take over as leader of the National Rifle Association. The outlet published a reporter that said a small team has looked into whether Trump Jr. could take over for current NRA president Wayne Lapierre.

As The Independent pointed out, Trump Jr. would not be able to simply say he wanted the gig and make it happen. There’s also some legal woes the NRA itself is currently dealing with that may not make it the most enticing of job options.

The NRA’s board chooses its leadership, not the membership. One of the Republicans who spoke with BI said the board was filled with people loyal to Mr Pierre, so it is unlikely Mr Trump Jr could simply express his interest and ride his name to the top. Taking over the NRA might also prove more of a headache than Mr Trump Jr is willing to take on; the organisation has been wracked with infighting and legal battles for the better part of a year.

It’s not the only thing that Trump Jr. is weighing in the wake of his father’s impending departure from the White House. As CNN reported in November, the oldest Trump son apparently has also expressed interest in a spot with the Republican National Committee along with his girlfriend, former Fox News anchor Kimberley Guilfoyle. That move could set up for another run at the presidency from Trump, who has been rumored to want another crack at a second term four years from now.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle could seek leadership roles at the RNC to position the committee for a comeback run for the President in 2024, the sources said. “Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” a well-placed Republican Party source close to the White House said.

Despite all the rumors and reports of Trump Jr. and his interest in the NRA, there’s even some doubt expressed in the initial report from some sources that he would want the job. Trump Jr., fittingly, tweeted on Thursday that the story was “fake news” though he did say he is a big fan of the organization. It’s often tough to know what’s real and what’s not from the Trumps, but what is certain is that his father will also be looking for a new job next month, too.