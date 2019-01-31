Getty Image

Donald Trump Jr. continues to prove that he probably shouldn’t tweet, and on Thursday morning, he retweeted some questionable claims about the 2020 Democratic platform from a random Twitter user.

“So 2020 dem platform is no private healthcare, kill fully formed 2 seconds from birth babies, 70% marginal tax rates on people they hate, ban nearly every gun, also you’re racist,” wrote the person on Twitter. “This is basically a right wing parody of a dem platform and it’s real.”

It’s difficult to know where to even start in picking apart the inaccuracies and exaggerations in the tweet, but that’s neither here nor there because Don Jr. didn’t exactly help when he added his two cents in. “It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit,” added Kimberly Guilfoyle’s boyfriend in a decidedly failed attempt to lambast Saturday Night Live.

It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit. https://t.co/JSYVOyJZNk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019

Does … Does Don Jr. really not know what the “N” in “SNL” stands for? It seems too egregious to even chalk it up as an honest mistake.