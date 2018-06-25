In tumultuous times such as these, it’s always reaffirming to hear stories of love winning out. Such is the case of President Trump’s bungling eldest son Donald Trump, Jr. and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who have blessedly found one another in this big, crazy world of ours. The couple made their first public appearance together at an event in New York City last week — but over the weekend made it Instagram official during a fishing trip to Montana.

“Great time floating the Stillwater River yesterday in MT with @kimberlyguilfoyle,” Trump Jr. captioned the series of photos. “It doesn’t get prettier than this. What a way to spend a weekend.”

Likewise, Guilfoyle posted her own set of photos on Instagram. “Amazing weekend in Montana with @donaldjtrumpjr here are some shots from our trip to the Stillwater River which we floated for the day on Saturday,” she wrote.

Trump, Jr., 40, made headlines earlier this year when his wife of over 10 years Vanessa Trump filed for divorce amid rumors that he had cheated with Celebrity Apprentice star Aubrey O’Day. Guilfoyle, 49, has been married twice before, splitting from her second husband back in 2009.

Congrats on all the sex, guys. We truly can’t think of two people who deserve each other more.