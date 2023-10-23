Melania Trump has rarely been seen on the campaign trail with her husband Donald as he runs (or at least lumbers) for president again in 2024. It’s a surprise she wants to be spotted with him ever again after he reportedly asked her to parade around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini.

In leaked audio recordings obtained by 60 Minutes Australia and the New York Times, billionaire donor Anthony Pratt (Trump’s ghoulish doppelgänger from down under who may have been on the receiving end of top-secret details about U.S. nuclear submarines) can be heard describing a dinner party he attended at the conservative safe space in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Pratt, Trump boasted, “I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.”

The Huffington Post has more:

In the recordings, Pratt said the Slovenian model bit back by telling her husband, “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.” This comes after a similarly sleazy Trump story that emerged in excerpts of Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) forthcoming biography by journalist McKay Coppins. In the book, Coppins says Romney remembered the politician making a crude comment about his wife to his son, Josh Romney, telling him, “When I drop her, the phone is gonna ring off the hook. Every guy in New York wants to go out with her.”

Trump responded to the report on Truth Social by calling it (you guessed it) “Fake News.” He also dubbed Pratt “a red-haired weirdo from Australia,” adding, “I never spoke to him about Submarines.”

It’s the oldest excuse in the book.

(Via 60 Minutes Australia, the New York Times, and the Huffington Post)