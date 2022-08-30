How’s your morning going? Unless the answer is “I thought there was a Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart waiting for me in the pantry, but all that was left was an unfrosted,” a true tragedy, it’s probably going better than Donald Trump‘s. The former president has spent the last couple of hours sharing the dankest memes you’ve seen on TRUTH Social, his preferred social media platform (because he’s banned from the good ones).

Raw Story reports that Trump “amplified numerous posts from supportive accounts on his social media website, including one from the user ‘God & Country’ that showed an extreme closeup of Trump’s glowering face urging followers to possibly give up their lives — an apparent copy of a Nike ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick that uses the same slogan and similar graphics.” Along with the black-and-white photo, Trump wrote, “We have no other choice. We are losing America!”

Elsewhere, he called another meme — this one with Barack Obama and Joe Biden, among other Democrats, taking credit for things that liberals blame Trump for (I think?) — from user God & Country “brilliant.” Trump also praised another meme that shows Biden purportedly “destroying America” “crazy, but true,” and took credit for gas being $1.22 per gallon during his presidency. “The good old days,” he wrote, despite the fact that the “highest price during his administration was $2.96 in May 2018, and its lowest was around $1.77 in April 2020, when much of the country was locked down.”

There’s also this one, and this one, and this one about the “crime of the century” (yes, it’s about the 2020 election). All from this morning.

If these often-blurry memes didn’t originate on Facebook, it’s where they’re going to end up. Facebook: an elephant graveyard for memes.

Donald Trump is having a total meltdown on Truth Social this morning. All of these posts are from just the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/qtQs6KEA7D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2022

(Via Raw Story)