As the House Select Committee continues to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally, California Rep. Zoe Lufgren stopped by CNN on Wednesday night, where she confirmed that the committee has requested documents pertaining to Donald Trump‘s “mental stability.” While Lufgren wouldn’t get into the details, she did say it was a “legitimate line of inquiry,” according to Raw Story.

“I don’t want to get into what we might find but obviously, what other officials were contemplating or discussing relative to the president could be irrelevant to understanding the entire situation,” Lufgren told CNN. “So, as you said at the outset, this is a very wide ranging request.”

Ever the vigilant TV watcher, the former president is lashing out at this latest development and proceeded to blast the Jan. 6 commission as a “partisan sham” despite Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger being directly involved. Trump also vowed to use “Executive Privilege” to block any investigation into his role in the Capitol building attack following his MAGA rally. Here’s part of his statement:

Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.

You can read Trump’s full statement below:

(Via Raw Story, Andrew Feinberg on Twitter)