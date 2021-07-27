After listening to damning testimony from Capitol Police officers who were present at the U.S. Capitol building when it was attacked by MAGA insurrectionists following a Donald Trump rally, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger struggled to hold back tears. In doing so, he praised the officers for their bravery and vowing to investigate the attempted coup until the truth is uncovered.

Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who has broken from the party’s allegiance to Trump, and along with Congresswoman Liz Cheney, he’s been a vocal proponent of an investigation into the January 6 attack, which started with a select committee hearing on Tuesday. As a former military officer, Kinzinger empathized with the Capitol Police officers for going through a grueling ordeal and commended their actions.

Kinzinger, choking up, concludes by telling the officers, "we thank you for holding that line." pic.twitter.com/rTwq1CgBYA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

Via Mediaite:

“I never expected today to be quite as emotional for me as it has been,” Kinzinger opened. “I have talked to a number of you and gotten to know you. I think it’s important to tell you right now, though, you guys may individually feel a little broken because I’ll talk about the effects you have to deal with and you talked about the impact of that day,” he added, his voice breaking with emotions. “You guys won. You guys held.”

Kinzinger also expressed anger towards his own party for doing a “toxic disservice” to the Capitol officers and the American public by trying to derail the investigation.

“I want to know what happened that day but more importantly I want all Americans to be able to trust the work this committee does and get the facts out there free of conspiracy,” Kinzinger said. “This cannot continue to be a partisan fight.”

