Instead of watching Elf or listening to Mariah Carey like a normal person, Donald Trump celebrated Christmas by wishing his rivals — especially “Crooked Joe Biden” and various unnamed “THUGS” — would “ROT IN HELL.”

The Truth Social post was roundly criticized (and occasionally praised by MAGA-loving uncles after their third spiked eggnog of the day), including by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI). “Quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they can rot in hell,” she said on CNN, according to USA Today. “He is contributing to the divisiveness and division in this country.”

Trump responded to Dingell’s criticisms by mocking her on Truth Social for crying about her late husband’s funeral. Can’t he take just one day off from being comically evil? No? Sigh. OK, carry on.

“Debbie Dingell of Michigan is a LOSER, who is helping Crooked Joe Biden, and his Merry Band of Thugs, to DESTROY our Country with his INSANE Open Borders Policy, Inflation, High Cost Energy, Green New Scam, HORRIBLE WORLD DIPLOMACY, Afghanistan Catastrophe, All Electric Cars, and so much else. Our Country is a NO LONGER RESPECTED MESS, A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING, CRIME RIDDEN COUNTRY. When I gave, as President, her long serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat. She thanked me profusely. Two months later, she was back on the trail ranting and raving about ‘TRUMP.’ She ought to focus on how badly the Auto Workers of Michigan, and the USA as a whole, are being treated by CHINA, to which Crooked Joe Biden has given this once great industry away!”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has made vile comments about Dingell and her husband, Rep. John Dingell, who died in 2019. “Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” he said at a rally before suggesting that John is “looking up” from hell. “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine,” she responded to Trump, “and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

(Via Mediaite)