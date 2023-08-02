On Thursday, Donald Trump is supposed to report to a D.C. courthouse to be arraigned. He should know the drill now; after all, this is his third indictment in only a handful of months. It might not be his last. Later this month he’ll learn whether or not he’s getting a fourth, this one related to his alleged attempted election tampering in Georgia. So far Trump has been able to avoid some of the formalities of being arraigned, such as getting a mugshot. If this one happens, he won’t be so lucky.

As per WSB-TV out of Atlanta, should Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, decide to indict Trump later, county sheriff Pat Labat is ready to treat him like any other perp.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat promised.

Labat also said he’s been monitoring how the president’s other indictments have been handled in New York City and Miami. He’ll be watching what happens Thursday, when the former president reports to D.C. His office is already working with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement, should he have to take a mugshot of one of the most famous and angriest people on the planet.

So Christmas may come early this year, meaning the world will finally have a mugshot of Donald John Trump.

(Via WSB-TV)