During his fawning interview with someone who at least used to secretly hate his guts, Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson a pretty obvious whopper. According to him, during his history-making arraignment last week, employees at the Manhattan courthouse were “crying” and apologizing to him. If that one sounded especially smelled like bunk, then surprise surprise: You’re almost certainly right.

Yahoo! News spoke to a law enforcement force familiar with what happened that day, and they called Trump’s claims “absolute BS.” When asked how many employees were blubbery messes, the source said, “Zero,” adding, “There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

Trump loves telling stories about people, from strangers to future enemies like Ron DeSantis, running up to him in tears, impossibly moved by his greatness. Even his second favorite son has gotten in on the act.

The big guy is due back in New York City, the hometown that mostly hates his guts, on Thursday so he can be deposed for another legal headache: New York attorney general Letitia James’ probe into the Trump Organization and its allegedly dodgy business practices. So maybe a doorman or someone will be spotted choking back tears because he’s finally being held accountable for his actions.

