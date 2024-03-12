The very stable genius has given himself another nickname.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Donald Trump played all the greatest hits, including ranting about Joe Biden and using more exclamation points than any 77-year-old should. (Maybe he got all riled up by Jimmy Kimmel?)

“Dean Phillips, who just ‘quit’ in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!!” the former president wrote.

Trump saved the best for last, however.

“For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!”

According to Mediaite, this is the first time that Trump has referred to himself as “Honest Don,” despite over 3,000 fact checks to the contrary. It’s not his best work, but they can’t all be as inspired as Lyin’ Ted.

In what could be the most ridiculous, outrageous, fraudulent, dishonest case of branding ever, Trump has now given himself a nickname: “Honest Don”. pic.twitter.com/VBA4nmeCzH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 12, 2024

Trump Attempts to Rebrand Himself as “Honest Don” The Trump University founder has paid out millions over the years for his lies https://t.co/b1Zw0ZH3CG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 12, 2024

Everybody on Twitter seeing Trump is trying to coin the nickname “Honest Don” about himself… pic.twitter.com/rPQpYzTWJs — alex (@AlexUlrichh) March 12, 2024

Honest Don? Trump called himself Honest Don. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TPFILGh6nR — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) March 12, 2024

"Honest Don" sounds like a shady used car salesman.

Coincidence?

I think not. https://t.co/wnsaBHHzCT — MarTigress 😊🍀🐯💉 (@TheMartiScott) March 12, 2024

(Via Mediaite)