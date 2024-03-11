Jimmy Kimmel Oscars
Getty Image
TV

‘Isn’t It Past Your Jail Time?’: Jimmy Kimmel Had A Whopper Of A Live Reaction To Trump Trashing Him During The Oscars

Sure, it might feel like Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars every year, but this ceremony had a high point that set it apart from all others: Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy. Also, Messi the Dog stole the show, and John Cena showed almost everything while the customary envelope opening commenced.

Additionally, a certain ex-president was apparently watching at home. That would be Donald Trump, who decided to tell the world that Kimmel is the “WORSE HOST” in Academy Award history. Via Truth Social:

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel was ready for the frequently-indicted politician, too. Here’s his live response, which included a reading of the gibberish and an “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

According to the Twitter responses, this was a highlight for sure.

You can read the rest of our 2024 Oscars coverage here.

