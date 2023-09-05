There’s a “powerful argument” to be made that Donald Trump should be ineligible to run for president. The 14th Amendment reads, in part, that “no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President” if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” First off, people in the past loved to say “shall.” It was their version of adding “like” between every word. Also, this section of the amendment could apply to Trump for engaging in “insurrection or rebellion” on January 6th.

Trump acknowledged this possibility on Truth Social by ranting about communists, for some reason. “Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” he wrote. “Like Election Interference, it is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s most loyal followers — the same ones who have spent millions paying a lazy billionaire’s legal funds — are preparing for the worst if the 14th Amendment is invoked and the big man is blocked from running in 2024. According to Newsweek, the MAGA horde has “taken to X vowing they will still back him as a write-in candidate even if he is disqualified.”

Charles Downs, who writes for the Alex Jones-founded site National File, wrote, “A lot of Americans will write in Trump if he is illegally removed off the ballot. That being said, it’s more likely than not SCOTUS will block efforts to kick Trump off the ballot. In America the people, not the Deep State, choose the president.” Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for Trump, posted a photo of the former president’s Georgia mugshot, adding: “If Trump is removed from the ballot, I will write him in.”

Some states are looking into making Trump ineligible, but it’s unlikely it will actually happen — which is good news for 2024 write-in candidate, The Joker. He’s got some big ideas if he becomes president, so let’s hear him out.

(Via Newsweek)