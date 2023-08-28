Donald Trump spent most of last week getting bombarded with the fallout from his indictment in Georgia, which has already resulted in the former president posing for a mugshot and watching his biggest fear come to life as three codefendants flipped on him. So the last thing Trump needed was more bad news, and that’s exactly what he got in Washington D.C. on Monday where his lawyers are fighting his third indictment for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to NBC News’ Ken Dilanian, Trump’s lawyers reportedly did their client no favors by making “bombastic comments” in court. The former president’s legal team was aggressively pushing for an April 2026 trial date. Instead, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan set a date for March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday.

It’s really only two months distant from what the special counsel had proposed, which was January of 2024, and the judge said that that was too aggressive, but she really didn’t give the Trump team much of anything, and they didn’t help themselves at this hearing with some rather bombastic comments about the enormity of the case. She told them right away look, April 2026 was not happening. It was not reasonable in her view, it was way too far from the actual point of the alleged crimes, witnesses could lose their memories, it just wasn’t feasible. So she said give me a reasonable timeframe that you need to process all the discovery in this case and they just wouldn’t do it. They wouldn’t get off the April 2026 date that they were proposing.

The Washington D.C. trial involves Trump’s actions up to and including the January 6 attack. Following the indictment, former Vice President Mike Pence has begun to more openly criticize Trump’s attempts to “suspend the Constitution” with his fake electors scheme.

If Pence testifies against Trump in the proceedings, even right-wing pundits like Bill O’Reilly are convinced the former president will “go down.”

