Randy Quaid, an actor best known for playing unhinged characters like Cousin Eddie in the Vacation movies and an alcoholic pilot in Independence Day, is plenty, let’s say, “eccentric” in real life, too. There was the time he released a sex tape with his wife Evi where she wears a Rupert Murdoch mask, and when they sought asylum in Canada because they feared “Hollywood star whackers” were after them. In recent years, the one-time Academy Award nominee has taken his nuttiness to Twitter, where he caught the eye of none other than — guess who! — the President of the United States.

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump shared multiple tweets from Quaid, including a wild video where the actor rails against Fox News (“TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME!”). He also quote-tweeted Quaid multiple times: Trump replied “no!” to “I just don’t see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?” and asked “Are you listening Republicans?” to “We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!” Needless to say, this bit of “election fraud” nonsense was flagged by Twitter for being “disputed.”

Trump also thanked Cousin Eddie for “working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax,” because that’s where we’re at as a country.

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

This would be hilarious performance art, even if it wasn’t so depressing.

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

The president has now RTed Randy Quaid three times, urging Republicans to listen to him. Quaid and his wife skipped bail on a felony charge in 2010, and he was a fugitive in Canada. He remained there until he faced deportation in 2015. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 24, 2020

Despite all the drama, the Trump presidency ultimately ended exactly the way everyone predicted years ago: with the president retweeting Randy Quaid to ask for an election do-over pic.twitter.com/0hXjohcxql — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 24, 2020

Randy Quaid is the Rudy Giuliani of Sidney Powells. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 24, 2020