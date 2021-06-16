There’s a certain type of person who believes Donald Trump will become president again, not in 2024 (although also that) but this summer. Let’s call them “kooks.” Mike Lindell is one (“If Trump is saying August, that is probably because he heard me say it,” he confidently told the Daily Beast), and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell is another. “A new inauguration date is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House, and President Trump should be moved back in,” she informed attendees of the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference last month. “I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately, because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration, but he should definitely get the remainder of his term and make the best of it.”

Trump being reinstated before Candyman hits theaters is not going to happen, but that hasn’t stopped a “ticket” for his inauguration from making the rounds on social media. “This is just INSANE on a whole other level! These ‘tickets’ are being sold for as high as $1200.00 each on Q sites all over the internet, and the really crazy part is that people are talking about how excited they are because they’ve already purchased them WTAF the deeper one digs the weirder it gets,” reads a Facebook post that has made its way to Twitter. I wish I could say “needless to say,” but I clearly need to say it: the ticket, which has been shared thousands of times across multiple social media platforms, is a fake, via Reuters:

A poorly edited ticket for President Donald Trump’s alleged “second inauguration” has made the rounds on social media, with users critical of Trump and his followers claiming the ticket is being sold online among followers of conspiracy theory QAnon. While the ticket in the photograph is indeed a fabricated image, Reuters found no evidence of such tickets being sold or bought within self-described QAnon groups online.

Here’s the ticket:

OMG-just saw this on FB!!!

"This is just INSANE on a whole other level! These “tickets” are being sold for as high as $1,200 each on Q sites all over the internet, the crazy part is that people are talking about how excited they are because they’ve already purchased them." pic.twitter.com/xt9mTOyqmg — CanadianPam (@PamelaApostolo1) June 13, 2021

Come on everyone. The ticket is an obvious fabrication: there’s no way Beach Boys singer Mike Love wouldn’t join Kid Rick and Ted Nugent.

