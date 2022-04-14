trump-golf-top.jpg
Getty Image
For $75, Trump Will Sell You An Autographed Photo Of His Alleged Hole-In-One

In the annals of American history, former presidents have gone on to do some pretty great things. Eight years after he left the White House, William Howard Taft was appointed the 10th Chief Justice of the United States. Jimmy Carter founded the Carter Center, a human rights organization that aims to “prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.” Hell, even Selina Meyer created The Meyer Fund for Adult Literacy, AIDS, the Advancement of Global Democracy, Military Family Assistance, & Childhood Obesity. Our most recent ex-president has chosen a different route.

As Raw Story reports, Donald Trump is hawking autographed photos of his recent (alleged) hole-in-one—for the bargain price of $75 a pop, which is less than a quarter of what Rudy Giuliani is charging for a creepy rendition of “Happy Birthday” on Cameo.

On Wednesday, political reporter Olivia Nuzzi shared some screen shots on Twitter of Trump’s latest scheme for fleecing his followers, and it was just as pathetic as it sounds. Even the subject line is breathtakingly pathetic: “I made a hole-in-one.”

“Friend, many people are asking, and yes, it’s true,” the toddleresque former president wrote. “While playing golf with some of the greatest golfers in our country, I made a hole-in-one.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for folks to begin piling on:

We look forward to seeing what new, innovative stuff the former president can sell to his fans next.

(Via Raw Story)

