There’s an age-old saying that one should never accept legal advice from a twice-impeached former president shouting into the void at 3 a.m. on his struggling social media platform. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has never heard it, which is why the chronically-online senior citizen from Palm Beach, Florida was up in the early hours of the morning on Monday issuing all-caps demands to Fox News head honcho Rupert Murdoch.

Currently, Murdoch and Fox are set to go to court with Dominion Voting Systems after pushing lies about the 2020 Presidential Election on their channels. Dominion is suing Fox for $1.3 billion in damages in a defamation case that could cripple the powerful right-wing network. Dominion’s discovery period already turned up evidence that proved top brass at Fox, as well as popular on-air correspondents, knew Trump’s claims that the election was rigged were not based in fact. But, instead of urging the corporation to settle outside of court — which would be the smart move for Fox — Trump has been screaming at Murdoch to double down on the voter fraud conspiracies to “weaken” the argument against the company and, you know, do him a solid.

“IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account around 2:39 a.m. Monday morning. “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS.”

He followed up that sage bit of legal advice with another spontaneous outburst via keyboard later that afternoon.

“FOX NEWS IS IN BIG TROUBLE IF THEY DO NOT EXPOSE THE TRUTH ON CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION. THEY SHOULD DO WHAT’S RIGHT FOR AMERICA. WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS THAT THERE WAS NO CHEATING IN LIGHT OF THE MASSIVE PROOF THAT WAS THERE, IT IS RIDICULOUS AND VERY HARMFUL TO THE FOX CASE. RUPERT, JUST TELL THE TRUTH AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN. THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN…YOU KNOW IT, & SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE!”

Ahhh yes, the incoherent shrieks of a man facing 34 felony counts of his own. This is why listening to your elders isn’t always a good idea, folks.

(Via Mediaite)