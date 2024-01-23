Seth Meyers might have been premature in calling Ron DeSantis weirder than Donald Trump. This week alone, the former president made a bunch of weird noises at a rally, pledged to build “the greatest dome ever” (Under the Dome would like a word), and shared AI art where he has six fingers.

Anything to distract from his tiny (bloody?) hands.

Mediaite reports that “in the hours leading up to the all-important New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, Trump managed to outdo his usual bonkers output. For example, many social media users took note when Trump re-posted a reply from a supporter that included an apparent AI-generated image of Trump praying in a church pew.” You might not notice it at first, but in the image, Trump has a half-dozen fingers.

The post appears to have been deleted, but that’s what screenshots are for.

So, no one bothered to notice trump’s six fingers on his right hand? 🤣 Fucking mouth breathers. pic.twitter.com/vLuyP7O3Ry — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) January 22, 2024

Weird!

But why does Trump need an extra finger? To hit the caps lock key, of course. “I GET MUCH BETTER POLE NUMBERS AGAINST BIDEN THAN NIKKI HALEY, NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!” he wrote/shouted on Truth Social on Tuesday. I hope he meant “poll” numbers, because the idea of Trump working the pole is too frightening to think about.

