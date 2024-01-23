If there’s one image that sums Ron DeSantis‘ consistently bungled attempt at becoming the next president, well, how do you pick just one? Was it when he made this weird bobblehead face, or the unconvincing way he held a slice of pizza, or any time he wore boots. But it was really over once his biggest supporters were photographed doing puzzles instead of, you know, working.

NBC News reported that Scott Wagner, the CEO of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down (they backed down) super PAC, spent “a significant amount of time in the precious final few days [of the campaign] constructing a peaceful 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a landscape.”

Seth Meyers called it a “fittingly pathetic end for DeSantis” during Monday’s episode of Late Night. “[He] tried to overtake Donald Trump and failed in every respect except for one.” Being weird.

Meyers continued, “It didn’t seem possible for any human being to be any weirder than this flag-hugging, umbrella-ditching, dandruff-brushing, belt-unbuckling, eclipse-staring, VP-kissing weirdo. But then Ron DeSantis came along, America’s first extraterrestrial governor, who somehow managed to compete with Trump in the weirdness category.” He described the Florida governor as standing “like he’s wearing a backpack full of horseshoes and has the demeanor of a guy trying to hide a zombie bite.”

Meyers even agrees with Trump on one thing: Ron is “a meatball. He’s only a few years and a few stages on the evolutionary ladder away from Rudy Giuliani.” You can watch the Late Night clip above.