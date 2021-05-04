Trump’s back, in blog form. It’s been nearly four months since the 45th American president was permanently banned from Twitter, as well as most of the rest of social media. Since then he’s had to subsist on “press releases,” wherein what would have been his deranged, typo-ridden, randomly all-capped tweets are surreally placed beneath formal-looking letterhead. No one’s really been paying attention to those, but maybe this will do the trick: He’s finally started his own blog.

As per The Wrap, the former commander-in-chief has launched a wing of his personal website, which is now the home for said press releases. It’s here that he can drop what would have been rage-tweets typed out on the can at 3 in the morning. “So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention,” goes one, posted Monday morning, a day after the event in question. “They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!”

A video atop the new page boasts that Trump has cleverly circumvented his social media cancelation. “In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises,” the narrator crows. “A place to speak freely and safely.” Well, not for anyone who’s not Donald Trump: There is no place on the site for anyone to comment, much less re-tweet, quote-tweet or share in any way. “This is just a one-way communication,” a source admitted to Fox News, where he still calls in on the regular to complain about a myriad of issues.

So kudos for yet another first for this one-time president! He can add “started a blog” to all his other unique presidential accomplishments, such as “inspired a failed but deadly coup,” “praised Nazis,” “stared into the sun during a solar eclipse,” “pissed off the Pope,” “bought lots of McDonald’s for chiseled athletes,” “signed Bibles,” “signed blank papers,” “clutched a glowing orb,” “Scotch-taped his tie,” and many, many others.

If you’d like to catch up with Donald Trump’s blog, you can do so here.

(Via The Wrap)