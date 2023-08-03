The day after becoming the first member of Disney’s Hall of Presidents attraction to be indicted for a third time, Donald Trump took to his preferred social media platform to rant about how the whole world is against him.

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump then issued a threat about what next year has in store. “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’ BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” he added before raising a glass and toasting to the concept of evil.

Despite all the indictments and arraignments, we haven’t seen a Trump mugshot — yet.

A sheriff in Georgia said former President Donald Trump will likely have his mug shot taken if he is hit with a fourth indictment in that state. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat anticipates authorities will adhere to “normal practices” if Trump receives an indictment for attempting to challenge the 2020 election results in the Peach State. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status,” Labat told reporters. “We’ll have a mug shot ready for you.”

Trump’s mugshot will be the hottest selling shirt on the New Jersey boardwalk since all the Jokers playing poker together.

(Via Raw Story)