Richard Grenell served in the Trump administration as acting Director of National Intelligence and the United States Ambassador to Germany. He still has his former-boss’ back, even though he no longer has to study the complete discography of Rammstein, or whatever the United States Ambassador to Germany does.

Grenell appeared on Newsmax on Thursday to discuss the events of January 6, 2020 (you can watch the video here). “These democrats and their media allies see something. They’re dramatizing this whole January 6th, because they want to seize elections forever,” he said to three other stern-faced men before grumbling about mail-in ballots.

Later, Grenell returned to the attack on the Capitol Building one year ago today, but rather than call it what it was (a failed coup, an insurrection, a day dark in American history, etc.), he complained about Trump getting booted off Twitter. “Let me finish with this, January 6th was a terrible day because it’s the day Big Tech and the media kicked President Trump off Twitter and silenced his voice,” he said to approving nods. “That was the day that was an attack on our democracy.”

Grenell conveniently left out the part where Trump wasn’t “silenced” on the 6th. He didn’t get locked out of his Twitter account until the next day, followed by a permanent suspension on the 8th “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

At least Grenell didn’t get tricked into thanking a war criminal… again.

(Via Mediaite)