Donald Trump, what a romantic. To show his appreciation for his frequently MIA wife Melania, the former president wrote her a Valentine’s Day message that doubled as a fundraising email. Or maybe it was more of a ransom note, as Jimmy Kimmel joked during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“The closest Trump got to a Valentine was an email he sent to his supporters,” the host said. “Even graphically, it looks like a ransom letter — which I guess is fitting given Melania’s current situation.”

In the email, Trump wrote, “Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU! Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania!” He added, “From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump,” because everyone signs love notes to their spouses with their full names.

Kimmel joked that “even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, AND WITCH HUNT, you never left my side” is “a line from The Notebook” and warned Trump to not blame Melania “for what happened to you.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip below.