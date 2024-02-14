Donald Trump, who once used the death of his ex-wife to raise money for himself, is back at it. Earlier today, the former president and “desperate man” sent a fundraising email to his followers that doubled as a Valentine’s Day card for his wife, Melania.

“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!” it reads (the “I LOVE YOU!” is in red — don’t tell Taylor Swift). “Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania!”

Trump signed the email, “From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump.” He also asked people to “leave some kind words for the First Lady this Valentine’s Day!” You know, the same first lady who has been incognito for months.

Melania has not been seen by Trump’s side for months, barring an appearance by the pair at her mother’s funeral in January. At that gathering, the couple rode in separate cars.

Couldn’t Trump have just ordered Melania a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day, like a normal person? Maybe he’s waiting to give her a gift tomorrow, when the chocolate at CVS is half-priced.

(Via Raw Story)